Geist INDU Appearance by Michael Geist

Geist INDU Appearance by Michael Geist

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 182: Inside the Hearings on Privacy and AI Reform – My Industry Committee Appearance on Bill C-27

October 30, 2023

After months of delays, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology has finally begun to conduct hearings on Bill C-27, which wraps Canadian privacy reform and AI regulation into a single legislative package. Last week, I appeared before the committee, making the case that the process is need of fixing and the bill in need of reform. The appearance sparked a wide range of questions from MPs from all parties. This week’s Law Bytes podcast takes you inside the committee hearing room for my opening statement and exchanges with MPs.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Standing Committee on Industry and Technology, October 26, 2023

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 148: Christelle Tessono on Bringing a Human Rights Lens to AI Regulation in Bill C-27 Why the Government Should Hit the Regenerate Button on its AI Bill The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 164: Teresa Scassa on the Latest Canadian Court Ruling on Facebook and What It Might Mean for Privacy Reform Why Industry Minister Champagne Broke the Bill C-27 Hearings on Privacy and AI Regulation in Only 12 Minutes
Tags: / / / /

3 Comments

  1. AnneAnna says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:17 am

    An easy way to make money by dedicating a few hours to your work. Flexibility to accept orders based on availability. With enough experience, you can evaluate work and negotiate with clients if necessary. qx By consistently performing well, you can maintain long-term customer relationships and make it easier to find a new job.
    Visit here now……….. https://workflexibility.blogspot.com

    Reply
  2. Julia says:
    October 30, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    I ­­­­­­a­­m ­­­­ma­­k­­i­­ng 28­­5­­ Dollars e­­a­­ch­­ h­­o­­u­­r ­­­­f­­o­­r w­­o­­r­­ki­­n­­g­­ ­­­­on­­l­­i­­n­­e. ­­I n­­e­­v­­e­­r ­­­­t­­h­­o­­u­­g­­h­­t ­­­­t­­h­­a­­t ­­­­i­­t ­­­­w­­a­­s ­­­­l­­e­­g­­i­­t­­ b­­u­­t­­­­ ­­m­­y­­ ­­­­­­b­­e­­s­­t­­­­ ­­f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d­­ ­­e­­a­­r­­n­­s ­­­­29,0­­0­­0 d­­o­­l­­l­­a­­r­­s ­­­­ev­­e­­r­­y ­­m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­i­­s a­­n­­d­­ s­­h­­e ­­­­sh­­o­­w­­e­­d m­­e h­­o­­w­­, C­­h­­e­­c­­k ­­i­­t ­­o­­u­­t ­­b­­y.

    V­­i­­s­­i­­t­­i­­n­­­­­­­g F­­­­­­­ol­­­­­­­lo­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­in­­­­­­­g­­­­­­ L­­i­­n­­k————————–>>> https://dailyincome25.blogspot.com

    Reply
  3. John says:
    October 30, 2023 at 7:39 pm

    I’d like to know if the ‘areas of concern’ for AI systems that can affect people’s lives are mainly restricted to fields that don’t don’t have a regulated professional body. Investment folks might not be happy but getting liability issues squared away in the IT sector might get ahead of many of the concerns society has (for both AI and cyber).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*