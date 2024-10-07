The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 215: Jan Grabowski on Wikipedia’s Antisemitism Problem

This podcast drops on Monday, October 7th, the one-year anniversary of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. I’ve largely kept the issue the rising tide of antisemitism since the Hamas terrorist attacks off the Law Bytes podcast, but those that follow my work will know that I have been vocal on social media and the mainstream media expressing my shock and concern. This episode blends my professional focus on digital policy with my personal concerns regarding antisemitism.
The alarming rise of antisemitism over the past year has left many – myself included – in shock. I see it in my social media mentions and on popular sites such as Wikipedia, where it has cropped up on entries involving issues like Zionism and even in the targeting of groups like the Anti-Defamation League. Wikipedia’s antisemitism problem may not have come as a surprise to Professor Jan Grabowski, a professor of Holocaust studies at the University of Ottawa. He conducted a detailed study on the issue in 2023 which focused on the Holocaust page involving Poland, his area of expertise. Professor Grabowski joins the Law Bytes podcast to talk about his work, his Wikipedia study, and the threat of disinformation on the site.
Show Notes:
Grabowski and Klein, Wikipedia’s Intentional Distortion of the History of the Holocaust, Journal of Holocaust Research
Tabarovksy, Wikipedia’s Jewish Problem, Tablet Magazine
Credits:
MSNBC, ‘It’s Flat Out Wrong’: ADL Head Slams Wikipedia for Saying Org is Unreliable Source
The information by Professor Grabowski on his area of expertise is interesting and his study should be read. Unfortunate that it is being used here to support the claim that criticisms of the ADL are antisemitic. Not surprising since Geist seems to share the ADL’s obvious biases. The Guardian, among others, has reported extensively on the ADL and how they target activists and attempt to suppress criticism of Israel. The lack of intellectual honesty and rigour on this blog when it comes to this issue stands out like a sore thumb when compared with how Geist discusses digital policy.