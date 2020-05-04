COVIDSafe - Your device isn't compatible - Samsung J5 Android 5.1.1 by Alpha (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/2iViz9a

The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 49: Lilian Edwards on the Legal, Ethical and Technology Debate over Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps

May 4, 2020

As governments grapple with challenging questions about when and how to relax the current Coronavirus restrictions and give the green light to re-opening businesses, schools, and community spaces, there has been increasing emphasis on the potential for technology to assist with critical activities such as contact tracing. Canada has moved more cautiously on this issue, but the introduction of contact tracing apps seem likely. What will the apps look like and what legal framework is needed to safeguard a myriad of privacy and civil liberties concerns?

Lilian Edwards is a law professor at Newcastle University where she is the Professor of Law, Innovation and Society.  She has been leading a fascinating project that seeks to address the legal concerns that might arise from contact tracing apps with a model bill that could be used to establish safeguards and other legal limits. She joined me on the podcast to talk about the latest developments on contact tracing apps, the growing schism between countries, and the legal rules that could address some of the public concerns.

The podcast can be downloaded here and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

The Coronavirus (Safeguards) Bill 2020: Proposed protections for digital interventions and in relation to immunity certificates

Credits:

CBC News, How Your Phone Could Play a Role in Coronavirus Contact Tracing

One Comment

  1. John Lawford says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Good podcast Michael. Always very timely subjects!

    PIAC filed a CRTC Part 1 Application seeking CRTC guidance on some aspects of contact-tracing under Canadian telecommunications law. See linked Application on our media release at: https://www.piac.ca/our-specialities/piac-calls-for-crtc-oversight-of-contact-tracing-apps-and-networks/

    JL

