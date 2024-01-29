The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 190: Debating Bill S-210 – Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne Defends Her Internet Age Verification Bill

I’ve described Bill S-210, the Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act, as the most dangerous Internet bill you’ve never heard of as it contemplates measures that raise privacy concerns, website blocking, and extend far beyond pornography sites to include search and social media. The bill started in the Senate and having passed there is now in the House of Commons, where MPs voted in favour of it at second reading and sent it to committee for further study. Senator Julie Mivelle-Dechêne is the chief architect and lead defender of the bill. A former Radio-Canada broadcaster who was appointed to the Senate by Justin Trudeau in 2018, she joins the Law Bytes podcast to debate her bill as she provides her rationale for it and defends against the criticism and concerns it has sparked.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below.
Show Notes:
Senator Mivelle-Dechêne’s Bill S-201 FAQ Website
Image if we told teenagers that they could play hockey, but not watch it. That’s how we treat teenagers when it comes to sex. You have to be at least 18 to watch porn but can consent to sex with anyone if you are 16 or 17. While 14- and 15-year-olds can consent to sex with someone as long as the age difference is less than 5 years. Even 12- and 13-year-olds can consent to sex with someone as long as the age difference is less than 2 years.
All this means that two 15-year-olds who are watching porn on their phones while having sex can only get in legal trouble for watching what they are doing. Maybe the Senator can explain why this is logical.