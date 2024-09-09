The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 211: Carlos Affonso Souza on the Unprecedented Brazilian Court Order Blocking Twitter/X and VPN Use to Access the Service

The Law Bytes podcast is back with a deep dive into a high profile case coming out of Brazil, where Twitter or X has been under a blocking order this month. Not only is the service blocked, but individuals face significant fines if they try to circumvent the order to access the service by using a VPN. The case raises many questions about enforcing domestic laws, political and tech power, and the impact on individual rights and freedoms. Carlos Affonso Souza is a law professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and PUC-Rio, where he specializes in Law and Technology. He is the co-founder and Director of Institute for Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS Rio). He joins me on the podcast to discuss the case and its implications.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

CBC News, Brazil Shutters X as Musk Challenges Top Court Order, August 31, 2024