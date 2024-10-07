Reflecting on October 7th: The Antisemitism Red Alert Warning Won’t Stop Buzzing

Late on Friday, October 6, 2023, I was dozing after a family Sabbath dinner meal when I was suddenly awoken by the continuous buzzing of the Tzofar red alert app on my phone and watch. I had installed the app, which is widely used in Israel to warn of imminent rocket fire, months earlier while visiting on a teaching assignment and had forgotten it was still on my phone. At first I thought the app was malfunctioning since the buzzing would not stop and it implausibly appeared that hundreds of communities were under attack. Hours later I of course learned there was nothing wrong the app and that I had digitally witnessed the start of the October 7th massacre in real time.

I have since deleted the app, but a year later it feels as if the Canadian Jewish community needs something similar to warn of antisemitic outbreaks. Such an app would buzz nearly daily given the rise of antisemitism which emanates with astonishing frequency from both the extreme right and left. Indeed, what would have once sparked immediate condemnation now occurs with little commentary or surprise: synagogue vandalism incidents too numerous to mention, Jewish schools and community centres hit with gunfire or makeshift bombs, Jewish senior homes and hospitals facing hostile protests, and university campuses home to what multiple presidents admit is significant antisemitism problem.

While some have sought to downplay or dismiss the antisemitic wave, police data confirms that reports of hate crimes have skyrocketed over the past year, with the Jewish community by far the most targeted group. Further, early efforts to mask the antisemitism have given way to increasingly frequent exclusion of Jews from panels and other events, promotion of age-old tropes about divided loyalties, and open discussions on whether Canadian Jews can in fact be held be responsible for the actions of the Israeli government.

The consequences manifest themselves in ways both visible and invisible. Police presence at Jewish schools and events are now commonplace and community events withhold publicizing location information and conduct security screenings for attendees. Less visible, yet no less disturbing, is the need many feel to conceal their identity by removing mezuzahs from door posts, hiding Star of Davids or other Jewish identifiers, speaking in hushed tones when speaking about antisemitism in public, or simply remaining silent for fear of ostracization at work or school.

The political leadership desperately needed to counter antisemitism has too often been absent, leaving the community feeling abandoned during its moment of need. Political leaders who would typically not hesitate to speak out against racism faced by BIPOC or indigenous communities suddenly found themselves unable or unwilling to clearly and unequivocally call out antisemitism, instead settling for more universal anti-hate messages that fail to meet the moment.

In recent weeks, we have begun to belatedly see desperately needed action. University of Toronto President Meric Gertler recently spoke out firmly against campus antisemitism, noting that “discrimination based on creed or place of origin does not cease to be prohibited simply because the word ‘Jewish’ or ‘Israeli’ is replaced with the word ‘Zionist’.” Other universities have pledged to better enforce campus codes and the business community has begun to self-organize to more vocally speak out against antisemitism.

These initiatives are welcome, but far more is needed for Canada to live up to its ideals as an inclusive society in which all deserve to feel safe and enjoy fundamental freedoms. Governments should demand accountability from publicly-funded institutions that fail to uphold principles of equality and inclusivity for all students and employees, regardless of their political or religious belief. At the local level, legislation should be created to establish buffer zones to preserve freedom of expression but also protect synagogues, schools, hospitals, and senior homes from protests that too often veer into harassment.

The private sector also has a significant role to play. Businesses should fully apply anti-discrimination codes and stand up to bullying that leaves employees and customers feeling unsafe. Since antisemitism is also rampant online, tech companies should help combat online hate by consistently enforcing their community standards and guidelines as well as ensuring that their algorithms are not surreptitiously amplifying hate.

For many in the Jewish community, the pain and trauma of October 7th remains as fresh today as it was when we witnessed the largest massacre of Jews since the holocaust. A year later, hostages remain in captivity, war has taken a terrible toll on the entire region, and my imagined antisemitism app will not stop buzzing.