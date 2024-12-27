The Year in Review: Top Ten Michael Geist Substacks

My look back at 2024 concludes with a review of my most popular Substacks of the year. Unlike last year, where was considerable overlap between my most popular blog posts and Substacks, this year the list quite different. The Substack list features a significant emphasis on antisemitism in Canada in the wake of the October 2023 terror attacks, which occupy the top three posts and five of the top ten.

1. When Antisemitism Isn’t Taboo: Reflecting on the Response to Nazi-Era Hate on the Streets of Montreal, November 27, 2024

2. Tweets Are Not Enough: Why Combatting Relentless Antisemitism in Canada Requires Real Leadership and Action, March 26, 2024

3. Reflecting on October 7th: The Antisemitism Red Alert Warning Won’t Stop Buzzing, October 7, 2024

4. The Bill on Canada’s Digital Policy Comes Due: Blocked News Links, Cancelled Sponsorship, Legal Challenges, and Digital Ad Surcharges, September 25, 2024

5. How the Online Streaming Act Misdiagnosed Canada’s Broadcasting Woes, November 12, 2024

6. This is Who We Are Now, May 30, 2024

7. Government Gaslighting Again?: Unpacking the Uncomfortable Reality of the Online Harms Act, March 13, 2024

8. Canadian Government to Ban TikTok (the Company not the App), November 6, 2024

9. When Antisemitism No Longer Shocks, October 25, 2024

10. My First Take on the Online Harms Act: Worst of 2021 Plan Now Gone But Digital Safety Commission Regulatory Power a Huge Concern, February 26, 2024