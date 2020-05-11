The Federal Court of Appeal delivered its long-awaited copyright ruling in the York University v. Access Copyright case last month which effectively confirms that educational institutions can opt-out of the Access Copyright licence since it is not mandatory and that any claims of infringement will be left to copyright owners to address, not Access Copyright. The decision also represents a major validation for University of Toronto law professor Ariel Katz, whose research and publications, which made the convincing case that a ‘mandatory tariff’ lacks any basis in law”, was directly acknowledged by the court and played a huge role in its analysis. Professor Katz joins me on the podcast this week to talk about the case, the role of collective licensing in copyright law, and what might come next for a case that may force Access Copyright to rethink the value proposition of its licence.
Episode 50: Ariel Katz on the Long-Awaited York University v. Access Copyright Ruling
May 11, 2020
Episode 50: Ariel Katz on the Long-Awaited York University v. Access Copyright Ruling
