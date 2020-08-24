One year ago this week, Ian Kerr, a friend, colleague, teacher, and prescient scholar in the world of law, technology, and ethics, passed away. Ian’s loss sparked an outpouring of stories of a truly exceptional person whose friendship, mentorship, and en-Kerr-agement, left a remarkable legacy with so many citing his impact as a defining moment in their lives and careers. Given the impact Ian had on the privacy world, the IAPP launched an annual lecture in his honour at the IAPP Canada Privacy Symposium. While this year’s symposium was cancelled, the Kerr Memorial Lecture went ahead with an online streamed lecture. This week’s podcast features that lecture, which I was honoured to deliver and which I think is most notable for exploring how Ian’s scholarship remains so fresh and relevant today with much to teach about the challenges of privacy in our current world.
Episode 65: My Ian Kerr Memorial Lecture – Privacy and Zambonis in the Age of COVID-19
August 24, 2020
Episode 65: My Ian Kerr Memorial Lecture – Privacy and Zambonis in the Age of COVID-19
