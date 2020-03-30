Millions of Canadians are at home, schools are closed, and Canada is undergoing an unprecedented shift to distance or online learning. Adapting course materials to the online learning environment can create significant new challenges for teachers and students alike. Open educational resources (OERs) provides a model for convenient, cost-effective access with no copyright barriers to worry about, expensive texts to purchase, or restrictions on adaptation, customization or re-use. David Porter, who has been a leader in open and distance learning since the 1990s, joins the podcast to discuss how the current shift to online learning places the spotlight on the benefits of OERs and open textbooks.
Episode 45: David Porter on the Benefits of Open Educational Resources as Millions Shift to Online Learning
March 30, 2020
Share this post
Broadcasting and Telecom Legislative Review Panel Report (BTLR)
The LawBytes Podcast
Recent Posts
- How Canada Should Ensure Cellphone Tracking to Counter the Spread of Coronavirus Does Not Become the New Normal
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 44: Michael Birnhack on Israel’s Use of Cellphone Tracking to Combat the Spread of Coronavirus
- Why the Coming Battle Over Canadian Privacy Reform Starts at Home
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 43: Heather Joseph on the Coronavirus and the Urgent Need for Open Access to Research Publications
- Industry Committee Recommends Adding Digital Lock Exception to USMCA Copyright Provisions
Recent Podcasts
- Episode 45: David Porter on the Benefits of Open Educational Resources as Millions Shift to Online Learning March 30, 2020
- Episode 44: Michael Birnhack on Israeli Use of Cellphone Tracking to Combat the Spread of Coronavirus March 23, 2020
- Episode 43: Heather Joseph on the Coronavirus and the Urgent Need for Open Access to Research Publications March 16, 2020
- Episode 42: What Does the Canada-US-Mexico Trade Agreement Mean for Digital Policy? March 9, 2020
- Episode 41: Nasma Ahmed With a Call for a Ban on Facial Recognition Technologies March 2, 2020
Open Books
Law, Privacy and Surveillance in Canada in the Post-Snowden Era (University of Ottawa Press, 2015)
The Copyright Pentalogy: How the Supreme Court of Canada Shook the Foundations of Canadian Copyright Law (University of Ottawa Press, 2013)
From "Radical Extremism" to "Balanced Copyright": Canadian Copyright and the Digital Agenda (Irwin Law, 2010)
In the Public Interest: The Future of Canadian Copyright Law (Irwin Law, 2005)