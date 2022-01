I spoke at the 2018 Privacy Symposium hosted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. There, I discussed online privacy rights issues which changed with the emergence of different social media platforms and how it should be addressed.

The link to the video can be found here.

IMAGE ATTRIBUTION:

(c) 2012 “Secure Cloud Computing” by FutUndBeidl. (CC BY 2.0). https://flic.kr/p/cvNwF3