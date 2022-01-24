Ron Deibert - re:publica 2014, Tag 2 by republica/Gregor Fischer, 07.05.2014 CC-BY-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/nwP5Aq

Ron Deibert - re:publica 2014, Tag 2 by republica/Gregor Fischer, 07.05.2014 CC-BY-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/nwP5Aq

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 114: The Citizen Lab’s Ron Deibert on Protecting Society from Surveillance Software

January 24, 2022

The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, led by Professor Ron Deibert, has a well-earned reputation for uncovering surveillance technologies and security vulnerabilities with research and reports that attract immediate attention worldwide. Professor Deibert has won an incredible array of awards and accolades for his remarkable work, including the Order of Ontario and the EFF’s Pioneer Award. In 2020, he delivered the Massey Lectures, based on his book for the lectures, Reset:  Reclaiming the Internet for Civil Society. Professor Deibert joins the Law Bytes podcast to talk about the lab, his work, and the threat of what he calls “despotism as a service”, where spyware is used to target journalists, activists, and civil society groups.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Issues in Science and Technology, Protecting Society From Surveillance Spyware

Credits:

DW News, Hacking Backdoor? Security Flaws in China’s Mandatory Olympics App

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 93: Lex Gill on the RCMP, Clearview AI and Canada’s History of Surveillance The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 95: Mark Phillips on the Federal Court of Canada’s Right to be Forgotten Ruling The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 102: Colleen Flood on the Legal, Ethical and Policy Implications of Vaccine Passports The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 105: NDP MP Charlie Angus on Canada’s Failed Digital Policy and His Hopes for the Next Parliamentary Session
Tags: / / / / /

One Comment

  1. Rose Design says:
    January 29, 2022 at 2:00 am

    I love him because when I heard, As Director of the Citizen Lab, Deibert has overseen and been a contributing author to more than 120 reports covering path-breaking research on cyber espionage, commercial spyware, Internet censorship, and human rights. He is the best!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*