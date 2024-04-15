Canadian Criminal Law Cases. by Open Grid Scheduler CC0 1.0 https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6082143/canadian-criminal-law-cases

Canadian Criminal Law Cases. by Open Grid Scheduler CC0 1.0 https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6082143/canadian-criminal-law-cases

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 199: Boris Bytensky on the Criminal Code Reforms in the Online Harms Act

April 15, 2024

The Online Harms Act – otherwise known as Bill C-63 – is really at least three bills in one. The Law Bytes podcast tackled the Internet platform portion of the bill last month in an episode with Vivek Krishnamurthy and then last week Professor Richard Moon joined to talk about the return of Section 13 of the Canada Human Rights Act. Part three may the most controversial: the inclusion of Criminal Code changes that have left even supporters of the bill uncomfortable.

Boris Bytensky of the firm Bytensky Shikhman has been a leading Canadian criminal law lawyer for decades and currently serves as President of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association. He joins the podcast to discuss the bill’s Criminal Code reforms as he identifies some of the practical implications that have thus far been largely overlooked in the public debate.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

W5, A Shocking Upsurge of Hate Crimes in Canada

Related posts:

Why the Criminal Code and Human Rights Act Provisions Should Be Removed from the Online Harms Act The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 198: Richard Moon on the Return of the Section 13 Hate Speech Provision in the Online Harms Act
Tags: / / / / /

3 Comments

  1. Anne says:
    April 15, 2024 at 11:28 am

    I hope that the selection of online work at home jobs will help you to see that there are lots of options to get paid daily or weekly $7000.. qo Why not sign up with one of them today!

    Here Go … https://Week2selection.blogspot.com

    Reply
  2. Acari says:
    April 15, 2024 at 8:53 pm

    All the podcast episodes on the Online Harms Act have been good, but this one was the best yet.

    Thanks, MIchael! Great guest!

    Reply
  3. Introducing John Smith, Metal BuildingSpecialist says:
    April 17, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Nice! What a wonderful episode 🙂 thanks for the share.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*