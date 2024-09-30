The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 214: Erin Millar on Trust in Media and the Implementation of the Online News Act

Questions about trust in the media have escalated in Canada in recent months as with each error or questionable tweet, there is seemingly an inevitable chorus of concerns that raise doubts about the implications of government regulation and funding of the media. So where is the Online News Act at right now? What of the new collective designed to distribute the $100 million that Google agreed to pay in return for an exemption from mandated arbitration? And what can be done about the mounting trust deficit?
Erin Millar wears several hats including as the CEO & Co-founder of Indiegraf and the interim board chair of the Canadian Journalism Collective, the collective that was picked by Google to administer the $100 million distribution. She joins the Law Bytes podcast in a personal capacity – she isn’t speaking on anyone’s behalf – to talk about the latest Bill C-18 developments and what measures might help address trust in Canadian media.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Credits:
CBC News, Poilievre Lashes Out at Bell Canada After CTV Airs Altered Clip, September 24, 2024
The September 28th, 2024 Toronto Star opinion post, “CTV wasn’t out to get Pierre Poilievre. The truth is more alarming,” noted that the error in reporting was not due to intentional bias against Poilievre, but rather a symptom of systemic issues in Canadian media.
It argues that the declining state of journalism, characterized by budget cuts and reduced staff, is creating an environment where mistakes are more likely to occur.
It finishes up by noting:
“There is going to be something ugly about the coverage of the next election, because more than half the people covering it are going to be doing so with the knowledge that Poilievre may end their employment – by defunding the CBC, ending subsidiaries to newspapers or exacting revenge on Bell in ways we do not understand.”
I find this comment disturbing. No wonder the public doesn’t like the media.
This is not surprising. Have a look at the Toronto Star website section about the “The Star Mission and Atkinson Principles”. The TorStar website removed the explicit statement on the promotion of progressive values after it was sold a few years ago. When you see things like these then it also has a tendency to lower trust in that specific media source, and with the movement of people in the industry, to the news media industry in general as you start to wonder if the facts published are being presented in a manner so as to promote a particular viewpoint.
The subsidies, etc, provided by the government also cause people to wonder about the impartiality of the editorial board of the news media organizations since they have a vested interest in a particular outcome of our elections.
With respect to your statement “It argues that the declining state of journalism, characterized by budget cuts and reduced staff, is creating an environment where mistakes are more likely to occur”. Perhaps it does, but frankly this issue feels to me like an own-goal, since rather than actioning the issues they claim are hurting public trust in the news media they are actively making the problem worse; sometimes you need to spend money to make money.
Agreed. Thanks for the addition to my comment.
To follow up on my comment about the vested interest, have a look at an article written by Peter Menzies (former CRTC chair) for “The Line” on 12 Sep, entitled “Peter Menzies: The Liberals say the quiet part out loud”
