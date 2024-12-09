ChatGPT Plus by Daniel Foster, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2oxGiWi

ChatGPT Plus by Daniel Foster, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2oxGiWi

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 222: Robert Diab on Canadian Media’s Copyright Lawsuit Against OpenAI

December 9, 2024

Canada’s largest media companies came together recently to file a copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI, the owners of ChatGPT. I wrote about the suit, suggesting that the primary motivation behind the suit was likely the hope to kickstart settlement discussions with the hope of a licence. Robert Diab, a law professor at Thompson Rivers University, raised similar thoughts in his own piece on the lawsuit. Robert joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the case and its implications for copyright and AI in Canada.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Feder Cooper and Grimmelman, The Files Are in the Computer

Credits:

CBC News, The National, Canadian News Organizations, Including CBC, Sue ChatGPT Creator, November 29, 2024

