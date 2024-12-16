Looking back by Susanne Nilsson https://flic.kr/p/niBFZo CC BY-SA 2.0

Looking back by Susanne Nilsson https://flic.kr/p/niBFZo CC BY-SA 2.0

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 223: Looking Back at the Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy

December 16, 2024

Canadian digital law and policy in 2024 featured the long-delayed online harms bill, controversial implementation of streaming and online news legislation, as well as a myriad of notable copyright, AI, and privacy court cases. Government legislation stalled in the House of Commons, but with trade battles over a digital services tax, a competition case against Google, and plans to kick TikTok out of the country, there were no shortage of high profile issues. For this final Law Bytes podcast of 2024, I go solo without a guest to talk about the most significant developments in Canadian digital policy from the past year.

