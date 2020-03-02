Episode 41: Nasma Ahmed With a Call for a Ban on Facial Recognition Technologies

Facial recognition technologies have attracted mounting attention in recent weeks led by a New York Times report on Clearview AI, soon followed by revelations of police use of the service in multiple Canadian cities. There are now several privacy commissioner investigations into the situation. I’m joined on the podcast this week by Nasma Ahmed, a technologist and the Director of the Digital Justice Lab, who recently published an op-ed in the Globe and Mail with McGill’s Taylor Owen calling for a pause on facial recognition technologies.