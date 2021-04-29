Why the Government’s Secret Forthcoming Bill C-10 Amendment Confirms Its Plans to Regulate User Generated Content

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and the Liberal government’s response to mounting concern over its decision to remove a legal safeguard designed to ensure the CRTC would not regulate user generated content has been denial. The department’s own officials told MPs that all programming on sites like Youtube would be subject to regulation, yet Guilbeault insisted to the House of Commons that user generated content would be excluded from regulation as part of Bill C-10, his Broadcasting Act reform bill.
However, based on new documents I recently obtained, it has become clear that Guilbeault and the government have misled the Canadian public with their response. In fact, the government effectively acknowledges that it is regulating user generated content in a forthcoming, still-secret amendment to Bill C-10. Amendment G-13, submitted by Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin on April 7th and likely to come before the committee studying the bill over the next week, seeks to amend Section 10(1) of the Broadcasting Act which specifies the CRTC’s regulatory powers. It states:
(4) Regulations made under paragraph (1)(c) do not apply with respect to programs that are uploaded to an online undertaking that provides a social media service by a user of the service – if that user is not the provider of the service or the provider’s affiliate, or the agent or mandatary of either of them – for transmission over the Internet and reception by other users of the service.
The amendment is a clear acknowledgement that user generated content are programs subject to CRTC’s regulation making power. Liberal MPs may claim the bill doesn’t do this, but their colleagues are busy submitting amendments to address the reality.
But it is not just that the government knew that its changes would result in regulating user generated content. The forthcoming secret amendment only covers one of many regulations that the CRTC may impose. The specific regulation – Section 10(1)(c) of the Broadcasting Act – gives the CRTC the power to establish regulations “respecting standards of programs and the allocation of broadcasting time for the purpose of giving effect to the broadcasting policy set out in subsection 3(1).” While the government plans to remove that regulation from the scope of user generated content regulations, consider all the other regulations it intends to keep and impose on millions of Canadians. Regulations that are not found in the amendment and therefore applicable to user generated content include regulations include those involving the proportion of time devoted to broadcasting Canadian programs (10(1)(a) and what constitutes a Canadian program (10(1)(b)).
Each of these speak to potential new regulation on the free speech of Canadians. In fact, Section 10 regulation making power is only part of the story, since the Broadcasting Act’s Section 9.1 also contains a wide range of potential conditions. None have exempted user generated content. For example, Section 9.1(b) gives the CRTC the power to establish conditions on “the presentation of programs for selection by the public, including the discoverability of Canadian programs.” Since the government has brought user generated content within the scope of programs, this could include incorporating various policy objectives into the algorithmic choices of services such as Youtube, Instagram or TikTok. For millions of Canadians, it means their content could end up demoted or limited within the services as the CRTC gets in the game of establishing rules for what their feed looks like or how visible their content is to other users.
While it is difficult to know precisely how the CRTC will use its powers, there is now no doubt that Guilbeault and the Liberal government knew that the removal of the user generated content exception would establish the possibility of regulation. More troublingly, its forthcoming proposed amendment explicitly intends to keep many of those regulatory powers in place.
The NDP are the Cause of the Internet problems!
It has got to be the NDP who are either supporting the liberals on all of this Internet legislation or it is the NDP who are the driving force behind the Internet legislation.
The liberals in Ottawa have a minority government. To pass any Internet legislation and to remain in office, the Liberals need the support of at least one other party.
It is highly unlikely that the support is coming from either the Conservatives or the Bloc Quebecois. That leaves just the NDP.
A strategy is needed to bring the NDP out into the open.
This Internet legislation needs to be exposed as a Liberal and NDP combined attack on the Internet.
If possible, a strategy to divide the liberals and the NDP on this Internet legislation may work.
The NDP are the party that wants more government involvement and legislation in things. It may even be that the NDP are pushing the Liberals into this.
It may be that the NDP are behind the huge changes and reversals that the Liberals have made since the last election.
I highly doubt the NDP is somehow behind any of this. It’s typically Conservatives or the Bloc that would support anything like this. If it’s not, it would be heavy lobbying behind the scenes which the Liberal party is notorious for. The NDP has at least 15 years of being defenders of the Internet and I see no reason why the NDP would suddenly change course. This isn’t the budget, it’s C-10.
Unless you have any kind of evidence to back up your claim, I’ll just assume that your comments is just just an evidence free unwarranted attack on the NDP.
🤣😂😅 Boy, that’s rich coming from the liberal socialist lite party. Why don’t you guys just get it over with and buy memberships from the dictator. You’re going to lose so many seats next election because of your communist leader, you’ll be lucky to beat the Greens. Even Angus’ seat isn’t safe anymore. Shoring up the liberal socialists has made you a pariah. Nobody ever really cared about you guys, we looked at dippers like yapping little ghetto dogs, pretty harmless. Now, your all just sheep following Singh, a Khalistani terrorist who is not allowed in the US or India, because of his activities. Now you’re actually dangerous to our democratic system and the Canadian way of life. Your party is done like a dog’s dinner and good riddance to you communists.
Michael, can you please start telling people WHAT they can do to stop this, instead of just writing how bad it will be and that it must be defeated, and then never telling people WHAT to do to defeat it? Thanks.