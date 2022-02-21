The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 118: Leah West on the Canadian Government’s Invocation of the Emergencies Act

After several weeks of protests, occupation, and border crossing blocking, the Canadian government took the unprecedented step last week of invoking the Emergencies Act. The situation is rapidly evolving and still being debated in the House of Commons. Dr. Leah West is an Assistant Professor of International Affairs at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University and one of Canada’s leading experts on national security law. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss rules surrounding the Emergencies Act and the implications of the government’s recent move to invoke it.

Show Notes:

Leah West, Public Order Emergency: A Guide to Thinking Through the Legal Thresholds and Its Justification

Jessica Davis, Insight Intelligence

CCLA Files Judicial Review

