The Year in Review: Top Ten Posts

This week’s Law Bytes podcast features a look at the year in review along with some guesses at what lies ahead. Before wrapping up for the year, the next two posts will highlight the most popular posts and podcast episodes of the past year. Today’s post starts with the most-read posts, which have a strong Bill C-11 emphasis alongside posts on Bill C-18, online harms, and the Rogers outage during the summer.

1. Bill C-11 Goes Off The Rails Amid Charges of Witness Intimidation and Bullying by Government MPs, September 29, 2022

2. Why Has the Government’s Defence of Bill C-11 Been So Cartoonishly Misleading?, March 30, 2022

3. The Rest of the Online Harms Consultation Story: Canadian Heritage Forced to Release Hundreds of Public Submissions Under Access to Information Law, April 21, 2022

4. Bill C-11 Enters a Danger Zone: Government Shifts from Ignoring Witnesses on User Content Regulation to Dismissing Criticisms as “Misinformation”, June 18, 2022

5. Bill C-11 Now a Trade Issue: U.S. Warns Canada About Online Streaming Act Concerns, July 13, 2022

6. Not Ready for Prime Time: Why Bill C-11 Leaves the Door Open to CRTC Regulation of User Generated Content, February 3, 2022

7. CRTC Chair Ian Scott Confirms Bill C-11 Can Be Used To Pressure Internet Platforms to Manipulate Algorithms, June 23, 2022

8. Just How Extreme is Bill C-18?: It Mandates Payments For Merely Facilitating Access to News, April 7, 2022

9. Defending the Indefensible: If Bill C-11 Won’t Pass Until the Fall, Why is the Government Cutting Off Debate and Review Now?, June 12, 2022

10. Responding to the Rogers Outage: Time to Get Serious About Competition, Consumer Rights, and Communications Regulation, July 10, 2022

Posts that just missed the top 10 include my initial take on Bill C-18, a post on Canadian Heritage funding an anti-semite, and the inclusion of age verification in a Senate amendment to Bill C-11.