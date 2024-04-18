Bill C-63 screenshot, https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-63/first-reading

Bill C-63 screenshot, https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-63/first-reading

Debating the Online Harms Act: Insights from Two Recent Panels on Bill C-63

April 18, 2024

The Online Harms Act has sparked widespread debate over the past six weeks. I’ve covered the bill in a trio of Law Bytes podcast (Online Harms, Canada Human Rights Act, Criminal Code) and participated in several panels focused on the issue. Those panels are posted below. First, a panel titled the Online Harms Act: What’s Fact and What’s Fiction, sponsored by CIJA that included Emily Laidlaw, Richard Marceau and me. It paid particular attention to the intersection between the bill and online hate.

Second, a panel titled Governing Online Harms: A Conversation on Bill C-63,  sponsored by the University of Ottawa Centre for Law, Technology and Society that covered a wide range of issues and included Emily Laidlaw, Florian Martin-Bariteau, Jane Bailey, Sunil Gurmukh, and me.

