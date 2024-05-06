The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 202: David Soberman on the Reality Behind Claims Canadian Wireless Prices Have Been Cut in Half

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently claimed that “we’ve cut the cost of cell phone plans in half since 2019 – in part by increasing competition.” Is that true? What is the real state of Canadian wireless competition and how does pricing compare with other countries? To help answer those questions, this week David Soberman, a Professor of Marketing at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and the Canadian National Chair of Strategic Marketing joins the Law Bytes podcast. Professor Soberman’s research is focused on understanding how the operation of markets is affected by the exchange of information between organizations and customers, relationships within the distribution channel and the introduction of innovations to markets.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below.
Show Notes:
Wall Report, Price Comparisons of Wireline, Wireless and Internet Services in Canada and with Foreign Jurisdictions, 2023 Edition
Credits:
CBC News, Why Are Canadian Phone Plans So Expensive (Marketplace)
Why was there not more (any?) discussion of MVNOs?
That is ultimately the ONLY solution to the mobile affordability problem here in Canada. Well as a solution that is achievable in this generation’s lifetime.
Let’s just admit and face the fact that building out yet another facilities based operator here in Canada is just not going to happen. The government has been waiting and hoping on that pipedream for literally decades and it has yet to happen. It ain’t gonna happen.
Moreover the government’s continual claim of wanting a 4th facilities based provider is really just more lies. Any time we have come close they have let it get bought up by the mobile service oligopoly here.
