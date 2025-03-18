Queen’s University Trustees Reject Divestment Efforts Emphasizing the Importance of Institutional Neutrality

The Queen’s University Board of Trustees last week rejected efforts to require divestment of the university’s endowment and investment funds from companies conducting business with or in the State of Israel and declined to implement a negative screening process for future investments. The decision, which adopted a review committee’s assessment, stands as one of the more detailed analysis of the issue at a Canadian university. Some universities have declined to even consider the possibility and others have held open hearings on the issue. But Queen’s agreed to full committee review, sparking consultations and numerous submissions.
The review committee’s report identifies several reasons to reject the divestment proposals including fiduciary obligations that require that the University’s investments be managed prudently with a view to maximizing financial returns, the lack of consensus on the political issues, and the acknowledged ineffectiveness of divestment policies. The report also notably relies on the importance of institutional neutrality in reaching its decision.
I wrote about institutional neutrality last summer in assessing the University of Windsor’s ill-advised agreements with encampment protesters that raised concerns about antisemitism and sparked outrage from the Jewish community (in response, the University quietly considered – then dropped – plans to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism). The principle of institutional neutrality dates back decades and is designed to address concerns that university statements politicize the university and constrain the academic freedom and the freedom of expression of individuals in the university community. When properly applied, it means that university members are free to express their own views, but the university as an institution should refrain from doing so.
Queen’s University affirmed its support for institutional neutrality last September:
The pressure to comment or adopt a position can be considerable, but the university is by definition and mission a diverse plurality: a large community which includes many different perspectives whose merits the institution considers and evaluates through dialogue and research. So, while individual members can and should express themselves on issues of concern to them, the institution cannot, except on matters directly relevant to its functioning as a university, speak on behalf of the whole community.
The committee report cites that position and the importance of the principle as a key factor in rejecting divestment:
Institutional neutrality was another key factor in the Committee’s decision-making. Institutional neutrality requires the University not to use its administrative functions to promote a political or symbolic stance on domestic and global current events as doing so could inhibit academic freedom and an environment of free and open inquiry. A decision to divest or establish a negative screen on the basis of a political or symbolic position would clearly be taken as the University advancing a particular position, in violation of Queen’s institutional practice of neutrality. Investment decisions that comport with institutional neutrality are based solely on an analysis of the financial risk and potential returns. That analysis must consider ESG factors as part of the financial risk analysis; but considering ESG factors in the financial evaluation of an investment is distinct from the promotion of political views.
We are unlikely to have seen the last of pressures to abandon institutional neutrality and to adopt divestment proposals. Having engaged in an extensive, open consultation, Queen’s has provided exceptional guidance for universities facing the same issue with a clear recommendation to reject divestment as ineffective, counter to the fiduciary obligations of investment committees, and inconsistent with institutional neutrality principles that are essential to preserving freedom of expression on campus.
I have really lost a truly incredible amount of respect for you.
Jewish community != Israeli / Zionist community.
Criticism of Israel and boycotting of Israel, is not anti-semitic, it is pro-human, just as anti-Apartheid protests were not racist protests against South Africans.
END PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE NOW.
The fact that you are focused on “institutional neutrality” while Israeli forces are literally starving and torturing Palestinian children to death makes you a terrible human being.
Write 1 article about what’s happening to Palestinians. Go ahead, try and use this little thing called “empathy” for people who aren’t your religion. We’ll wait!
Ethno-religious nutjob.
Oh poor Israel, they only have unquestioned backing of the US military as they have literally bombed a country into dust!
Oh won’t a college professor from Canada come to poor Israel’s defense! Thank God no one is writing to defend Palestinians, why could they possibly need more help and defense than the Israeli government?
Honestly. What. The. —-. Is. Wrong. With. You?
institutional neutrality is just another word for cowardice in the face of legitimate protest against genocidal acts.
Israel is a genocidal state carrying out mass murder against Palestinians.
It is a state of liars and sociopaths.
Queens University and all Universities that refuse to support the Charter rights of all students, but especially refugees from Gaza itself, to demand action be taken to stop Israel are complicit in Israel’s genocide.
BDS worked for South African apartheid, and it will work for Israeli apartheid eventually..
I just hope Palestine isn’t just a mass grave of Palestinians before then.
I have talked to Palestinian protesters against the Israeli genocide.
I have talked to Jewish protesters against the Israeli genocide.
They don’t care about religion, all they care about is stopping murderous acts.
Why don’t you Michael?
Seriously Michael. What is wrong with you? Why can’t you write the word Palestinian?
I double dog dare you to use the word Palestinian in a sentence.
Come on. Try it. How hard could it be?
Queen’s also refused to divest over South African apartheid.
They allow their medial students to “practice” on disabled children.
The winter camp for the over-privileged is not an ethical institution and it does not surprise me that they support genocide.
Queen’s also refused to divest over South African apartheid.