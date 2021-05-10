Free Speech by John Morton (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/h6wm8

Free Speech by John Morton (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/h6wm8

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 87: What You Need to Know About Bill C-10

May 10, 2021

This past week Bill C-10, Internet free speech, and the government’s digital policy agenda went mainstream as a lead topic in government, the media, and among many Canadians. This week’s Law Bytes podcast departs from the standard format as I explain why the bill has suddenly become a hot topic, how the government has been inconsistent and at times incoherent in its attempts to justify the bill, and why the concerns regarding freedom of speech and CRTC over-regulation are absolutely justified.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

House of Commons, May 5, 2021
House of Commons, November 18, 2020
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, April 23, 2021
CBC News, User-Generated Content Exemption Was ‘Not Necessary’: Guilbeault
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, May 6, 2021
CTV News, Question Period, May 9, 2021

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 86: CCLA’s Cara Zwibel on the Free Speech Risks of Bill C-10 and the Guilbeault Internet Plan Knowing Who to Stand Up For: Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and the Regulation of Free Speech Free Speech Under Threat: The Real Consequences of Steven Guilbeault’s Battle with the Web Giants Regulating What Canadians See Online: Why Bill C-10 Would Establish CRTC-Approved TikTok, Youtube and Instagram Feeds
Tags: / / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*