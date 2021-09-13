Video in Honour of Prof. David Vaver’s Induction to the Order of Canada and Royal Society of Canada by Osgoode Hall Law School, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmqVHrBdZ_Y

Video in Honour of Prof. David Vaver’s Induction to the Order of Canada and Royal Society of Canada by Osgoode Hall Law School, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmqVHrBdZ_Y

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 100: David Vaver With a Masterclass on Copyright and User Rights

September 13, 2021

The role of the public and the public interest has factored prominently into many of the Law Bytes podcast conversations. For the 100th episode, Osgoode Hall Law School Professor David Vaver, widely viewed as Canada’s leading IP expert, joins the podcast. The recipient of the Order of Canada, Professor Vaver provided the scholarly grounding for the emergence of user rights in copyright in Canada and around the world. In this episode, he gives a masterclass on the history of copyright, the emergence of user rights, Supreme Court copyright jurisprudence, and potential future copyright reforms.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Related posts:

Copyright Vindication: Supreme Court Confirms Access Copyright Tariff Not Mandatory, Lower Court Fair Dealing Analysis Was “Tainted” Same Old Spin: Why Access Copyright Needs a Reality Check on Canadian Copyright The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 98: Kim Nayyer on the Supreme Court of Canada’s Landmark Access Copyright v. York University Copyright Ruling The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 92: A Conversation with Senator Paula Simons on Copyright, the Internet and the Future of Media in Canada
Tags: / / / / /

2 Comments

  1. CasinoAuditor says:
    September 14, 2021 at 4:18 am

    Interesting! I listened to the podcast and realized that copyright was going to a new level!

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Links 14/9/2021: Ubuntu 21.10 Kernel Freeze Thursday and Mailchimp (Spam) Bought | Techrights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*