Welcome Mat by Bruce Bortin (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/dZGkk

Welcome Mat by Bruce Bortin (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/dZGkk

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 119: Canada’s Zombie Policy Proposal – Christopher Parsons on the Never-Ending Debate Over Lawful Access

February 28, 2022

The political and policy battles over lawful access have been going on for decades, cutting across multiple governments both Liberal and Conservative. The so-called zombie policy proposal resurfaced again last summer as then Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault included elements of lawful access within his online harms consultation. The government plans to revisit its plans for online harms, but the lawful access issue is sure to return.

Dr. Christopher Parsons is a Senior Research Associate at the Munk School’s Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, where his research focuses on third-party access to telecommunications data, data privacy, data security, and national security. He previously appeared on the podcast to discuss the questions about the use of Huawei equipment in Canada’s telecom networks and returns to talk about the history of the lawful access debate, the implications of warrantless access to subscriber data, and the recent revival of the lawful access issue.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Parsons, Lawful Access Returns: Online Harms and Warrantless Access to Subscriber and Transmission Data

Credits:

 CBC News, Online Surveillance Bill Backlash

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 95: Mark Phillips on the Federal Court of Canada’s Right to be Forgotten Ruling The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 102: Colleen Flood on the Legal, Ethical and Policy Implications of Vaccine Passports The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 111: The Story Behind JusTech – How Three University of Ottawa Law Students Created a Technology Compliance Solution for Privacy Breach Rules The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 117: Fight for the Future’s Sarah Roth-Gaudette on Web 3 Regulation and Alternatives to Big Tech
Tags: / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*