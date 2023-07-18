What If It Isn’t a Bluff?!: The Consequences of the Government’s Epic Bill C-18 Miscalculation Begin to Set In

As Bill C-18 made its way through the legislative process, the government and the media lobby groups supporting the bill insisted that Google and Meta were bluffing when they warned that legislation premised on mandated payments for links could lead the companies to stop Canadian news linking or sharing on their platforms. Proponents would point to the Australian experience or claim that links to Canadian news were simply too valuable for the platforms to walk away. Compromise amendments were ignored in favour of tough talk about not backing down, the platforms were investigated for daring to test link blocking, and MPs and Senators acted as stenographers for media lobby groups by introducing amendments that now leave the government with even less flexibility in the regulatory process.
Over the past week, the reality appears to have begun to seep in. Meta has started advertising on its own platform its intention to stop news sharing on both Facebook and Meta, steadily reaching about 100,000 users per day. While some might suggest that the ads are simply part of the company’s playbook to convince the government to change the law, Meta says it has nothing to discuss with the government since the law has received royal assent and the regulation-making process cannot address their concerns. Meanwhile, Google has excluded Canada from its Bard AI chatbot, potentially a preview of technology and services that block Canada due to a hostile regulatory environment.
The Meta ad boycott from some governments and media companies unsurprisingly does not seem to be having much effect, given that the amount at stake is small relative to the cost of global liability for linking. Further, when the Liberal party still pays for advertising on Facebook and MPs rush to create Threads accounts, it reinforces the sense that they need the social media platform more than it needs them.
The Canadian media, which lobbied for the legislation and spent years encouraging readers to share articles on Facebook or Instagram, is now racing to advise readers on how to access its content without the platform. Meanwhile, Postmedia is continuing the practice of running misleading editorials and reporters are using bad search skills to inaccurately claim that Google is already blocking news. Smaller and independent media companies are sounding the alarm, but they expressed concerns about the legislation from the very outset and were ignored by MPs and Senators. In short, panic is setting in and no amount of urging the platforms to compromise after the law has been acted is likely to change the equation.
While there are some that seem to celebrate reduced dependence on the Internet companies, the better way to address that issue is through stronger privacy and data governance rules that the government has frustratingly slow-walked for years or through competition rules that have never been Canada’s strong suit. As Chris Waddell explains on this week’s Law Bytes podcast, simply blaming the tech companies failed to appreciate the complexity of the media’s challenges. Bill C-18 was never going to solve those challenges, but it might well exacerbate them.
If both Google and Meta comply with the law by stopping news links, the result will reduced referral traffic by as much as 70%, the cancellation of existing deals worth millions, a bill that generates no new revenues, and increased presence of foreign news competitors. In fact, even if only Meta removes news linking, the bill is virtually guaranteed to result in a net loss. There were better ways to address this issue but those suggestions were ignored or ridiculed. By choosing politics over good policy, Rodriguez and the lobby groups who called the shots have created a worst case scenario in which everyone loses.
Maybe the news media will go to court to have C18 declared unconstitutional.
There’s nothing unconstitutional about it. See Authorson V. Canada 2003:
“The Bill of Rights does not protect against the expropriation of property by the passage of unambiguous legislation.”
Parliament is allowed to take from whoever and give to whoever. They didn’t even need to use the false pretense of “linking = stealing”. They could have just passed legislation that took money directly from Meta/Alphabet and gave it directly to the media.
Ironically, if they had done that, it would have been more obvious that it was a shakedown, but it likely wouldn’t have resulted in Meta/Alphabet blocking links.
M. Geist wrote this on Oct 22 about a Charter challenge:
With regard to the constitutional concerns, the bill isn’t broadcast, it isn’t telecommunications, and it isn’t copyright. How then does it fit within federal powers? If the government claims powers over anything involving the Internet then there are no real limits on its jurisdiction. As for the charter statement, it inaccurately claims that the bill supports news organizations when the Internet platforms “monetize” their news content, even though that is not at all what the bill says or provides.
There is no provision in Canada’s constitution that forces any private company to publish, link, or act as a platform for news. If any media group tried to challenge Meta or Google in court the suit would be quickly thrown out.
I have to wonder if the statements of the news media and the ministers involved rise to the level of libel. In particular I am thinking of the claim that Google and Meta are “stealing” content from the news media.
I personally think that it does amount to libel. These claims were made with the knowledge that it wasn’t true and it was intended to harm the reputation of the platforms.
The thing is, the other party has to be willing to file a lawsuit in response. With the ensuing hellscape that is bound to hit the news sector, the platforms can just let the companies eat the losses without the need for expensive lawyers to get involved. Just close the door to the media outlets that were badmouthing you for months and let their businesses financially starve to death after. Why go through the trouble of suing some pipsqueak nobody in the process when the consequences of their actions would be more than sufficient?