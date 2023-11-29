Accountability and Antisemitism: The Canadian Heritage Committee Needs To Step Up

Concerns about the terrifying growth of antisemitism in Canada have been top of mind for me and many in the Jewish community for weeks. While some have thankfully spoken up, discouragingly too many remain silent despite shootings at Jewish schools, molotov cocktails and vandalism at Jewish community centres, and threats at Jewish businesses and homes. We desperately need strong, unequivocal action from our leaders, colleagues, and neighbours. Yesterday, I appeared before the Canadian Heritage committee as part of its study on “Tech Giants’ Current and Ongoing Use of Intimidation and Subversion Tactics to Evade Regulations in Canada and Across the World”. I’ll post more on the appearance on this odd study shortly – my focus was on how regulatory capture from legacy creator groups and News Media Canada undermined the Bill C-11 and C-18 process – but the discussion provided the opportunity to urge the committee to ensure accountability on antisemitism.

I’ve already posted on reports confirming that former Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez lied to the committee about what and when he knew about funding for Laith Marouf, a known anti-semite, as part of the Canadian Heritage anti-hate program. Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has twice introduced motions to call Rodriguez before committee to explain. The motions have been caught in procedural wrangling, though incredibly NDP MP Peter Julian suggested that Rodriguez’s statements about when he was informed were not relevant.

I strongly disagree. As I argued yesterday, all Canadians must take a stand against antisemitism. The way for the Heritage Committee to do so is to hold the former Heritage Minister to account. It should pass the motion, bring Rodriguez to committee, and provide a clear signal that antisemitism is everyone’s file and those in leadership positions that fail to act appropriately – or worse, lie about what they did or didn’t do – will be called on to take accountability for their (in)actions.