The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 184: Philip Palmer on the Constitutional Doubts About the Government’s Internet Laws

Is the Canadian government’s Internet legislation constitutional? That question arose during the hearings on Bills C-11 and C-18, but has taken on a new urgency given the Supreme Court of Canada’s recent decision involving an Alberta challenge to federal environmental assessment legislation. With limits on federal powers back in the spotlight, the vulnerability of the legislation requires further examination.
Philip Palmer is a former Justice lawyer who appeared before the House of Commons committee studying Bill C-11 to make the case that the law does not fall within the scope of federal powers. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to explain why and what it might mean for the Internet streaming and online news laws.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Show Notes:
Palmer and Von Finckenstein, Is the Online News Act Constitutional?
Credits:
CBC News, Canada’s Top Court Rules Environmental Impact Law Unconstitutional
I couldn’t agree more with the message of this post. Positivity is contagious, and it’s wonderful to see it spread through your writing. best wholesale smoke shops in Texas
I actually have even produced $32,800 best in thirty days simply running some clean responsibilities from a laptop. Immediately as soon as I’ve misplaced my preceding position, I became very distressed and luckily I actually have observed this pleasant on line possibility that’s why I should make heaps staying at home. Everyone can virtually be part of this pleasant work & accumulate greater bucks online with the aid of using.
checking this page——————————>>> https://paymoney36.blogspot.com/