Robert_Lighthizer_at_Round_1_renegotiation_of_NAFTA, Office of U.S. Trade Representative, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_Lighthizer_at_Round_1_renegotiation_of_NAFTA.jpg

Robert_Lighthizer_at_Round_1_renegotiation_of_NAFTA, Office of U.S. Trade Representative, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_Lighthizer_at_Round_1_renegotiation_of_NAFTA.jpg

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 210: Meredith Lilly on the Trade Risks Behind Canada’s Digital Services Tax and Mandated Streaming Payments

July 22, 2024

The battle over a digital services tax has been the subject of Law Bytes podcast episodes for several years as the Canadian government signalled its intent to move ahead with one even as US officials warned of risks of trade retaliation if they did so outside of an international framework. With the DST now in effect, what does trade law have to say and how might the US respond? Meredith Lilly is a full Professor and Simon Reisman Chair in International Economic Policy at Carleton University’s Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. She joins me on the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the current digital trade policy tensions, what our agreements say about complaints and retaliation, as well as explain why a U.S. response on at least the DST seems likely.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

CBC News, Canada’s new digital services tax raises trade concerns with U.S, July 4, 2024

Related posts:

It’s Complicated: Unpacking the Risks Behind Canada’s Digital Services Tax Plan The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 207: The State of Digital Law and Policy in Canada as Parliament Breaks for the Summer Know When to Fold Em: The Big Risk Behind Canada’s Digital Services Tax Bet The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 184: Philip Palmer on the Constitutional Doubts About the Government’s Internet Laws
Tags: / / / / / / /

2 Comments

  2. illiana says:
    July 25, 2024 at 3:19 am

    “Hello friends! Want to share an amazing opportunity that’s been a game-changer for me. It’s all about maximizing your earning potential online. Don’t miss out on this chance to level up your financial game. Check it out here ➜➜➜➜➜ https://dailycahs1234.pages.dev/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*