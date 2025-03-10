Upgraded patient care areas opening at Royal Inland Hospital by Province of British Columbia https://flic.kr/p/2qeGUtB CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Upgraded patient care areas opening at Royal Inland Hospital by Province of British Columbia https://flic.kr/p/2qeGUtB CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 228: Kumanan Wilson on Why Canadian Health Data Requires Stronger Privacy Protection in the Trump Era

March 10, 2025

The craziness of the Trump administration relationship with Canada was on full display this past week as seemingly every day involved some form of policy change on tariffs – first on, then slightly delayed for some goods, then slightly delayed for more goods and by week’s end threats of new tariffs. Given the uncertainty, I recently co-wrote an op-ed in the Globe and Mail together with Dr. Kumanan Wilson that sought to put the spotlight on another issue that could come to the fore if the economic battle moves beyond tariffs to other issues. In this case – privacy, data localization and health data.

Dr. Wilson is a specialist in General Internal Medicine at The Ottawa Hospital,  Chief Executive Officer/Chief Scientific Officer, Bruyère Research Institute, a Professor and Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chair in Digital Health Innovation at the University of Ottawa and member of the University of Ottawa’s Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss why we should be paying attention to health privacy, AI and the location of our data.

Show Notes:

Geist and Wilson, Beware, Donald Trump May Go After Canadians’ Health Data Next, Globe and Mail

Geist and Homsi, Outsourcing Our Privacy?

Credits:

CNN, “What a Mess President Trump Has Created”, Canadian Official on Tariffs, March 6, 2025

