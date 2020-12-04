COVID Alert App by Michael Geist (CC BY 2.5 CA)

News

What You Need to Know About the COVID Alert App

December 4, 2020

I was very pleased to participate together with CBC’s Adrian Harewood in a public event last night sponsored by the Toronto Public Library on the COVID Alert App. Over the course of 90 minutes, we addressed the background that led to the app, answered questions about concerns, and explained why Canadians should feel comfortable downloading it. The full session is embedded below.

One Comment

  1. Alex says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Since installing the COVID app, I have been having spurious Bluetooth disconnects. I am not 100% sure that the app is the culprit, but the timing checks out.

    Has anyone else noticed such issues?

    Reply

