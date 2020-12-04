I was very pleased to participate together with CBC’s Adrian Harewood in a public event last night sponsored by the Toronto Public Library on the COVID Alert App. Over the course of 90 minutes, we addressed the background that led to the app, answered questions about concerns, and explained why Canadians should feel comfortable downloading it. The full session is embedded below.
COVID Alert App by Michael Geist (CC BY 2.5 CA)
What You Need to Know About the COVID Alert App
December 4, 2020
Tags: covid alert / privacy / tpl
Since installing the COVID app, I have been having spurious Bluetooth disconnects. I am not 100% sure that the app is the culprit, but the timing checks out.
Has anyone else noticed such issues?