freedom of expression by Jason Taellious (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/5kTNEG

freedom of expression by Jason Taellious (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/5kTNEG

Podcasts

Debating Bill C-10 at the Canadian Heritage Committee, Part Two: A Special Law Bytes Podcast

May 18, 2021

With yesterday’s Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage meeting with experts on Bill C-10 and its implications for freedom of expression, this is a special Law Bytes episode featuring my opening statement and engagement with Members of Parliament. The discussion canvassed a wide range of issues including how regulating user generated content makes Canada an outlier worldwide, the impact on net neutrality, and why discoverability requirements constitute speech regulation. There is a second post that features my opening statement to the committee.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, May 17, 2021

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 86: CCLA’s Cara Zwibel on the Free Speech Risks of Bill C-10 and the Guilbeault Internet Plan The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 87: What You Need to Know About Bill C-10 Debating Bill C-10 at the Canadian Heritage Committee, Part One: My Opening Statement Free Speech Under Threat: The Real Consequences of Steven Guilbeault’s Battle with the Web Giants
Tags: / / / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*