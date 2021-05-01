If Bill C-10 isn’t a fireable offence, this interview should be. Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault is simply unable to respond coherently to basic questions about his own legislation and flailing for talking points that seek to blame tech companies or opposition parties for the fact that he introduced legislation that exempted user generated content, removed the exception, and has no answer for why. Watch the interview and decide whether Canadians can trust Guilbeault to defend freedom of expression online.
The Guilbeault Interview
May 1, 2021
Bill C 10 is built on lies, fear-mongering and illogic.
Lies range from (1) Canadian content is not discoverable – it’s easy to find if you want to (2) to content regulations are about telling Canadian stories. Content is deemed Canadian based on the positions held by Canadians and the percentage of the budget spent in Canada. The story, the nationality of the characters, and the setting are not considered in deciding if a show is deemed Canadian content.
The government claims Bill C 10 is needed because Canadian cultural sovereignty is threatened by foreign (American) content. This claim has been made for over 100 years and is nothing more than fear-mongering. Our culture has thrived even though Canadians primarily watch American movies and TV shows.
Where is the logic in the government needs to restrict free speech because tech giants are bad. There isn’t any, but it makes it easier to gain support for terrible legislation by vilifying the target of the legislation.
Steven Guilbeault needs to be fired and Bill C 10 needs to be scraped.
He HAS an answer for why. He just can’t ADMIT to his answer for why. Tough job.