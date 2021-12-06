"The biggest security breach EVER!" by K e v i n (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://www.flickr.com/photos/coyotecreek/2523281066/

"The biggest security breach EVER!" by K e v i n (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://www.flickr.com/photos/coyotecreek/2523281066/

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 111: The Story Behind JusTech – How Three University of Ottawa Law Students Created a Technology Compliance Solution for Privacy Breach Rules

December 6, 2021

Privacy breaches have become increasingly commonplace as businesses of all sizes grapple with how to  keep customer information secure and what to do when things go wrong. The issue is particularly challenging for small and medium sized business, who are forced to navigate a regulatory framework that isn’t easy and can be extremely expensive. Enter JusTech, a project launched by Ritesh Kotak, Ayushi Dave, and Ryan Mosoff, three University of Ottawa law students who leveraged legal innovation hackathons to create a free online service that walks small businesses through the regulations and makes compliance manageable. I’ve been proud to serve as an advisor to JusTech, which provides some notable lessons on legal innovation and privacy law. Ritesh, Ayusha, and Ryan join the Law Bytes podcast to discuss.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

CBC News, How to Keep Your Information Secure Amid Data Breaches

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 95: Mark Phillips on the Federal Court of Canada’s Right to be Forgotten Ruling The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 102: Colleen Flood on the Legal, Ethical and Policy Implications of Vaccine Passports The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 105: NDP MP Charlie Angus on Canada’s Failed Digital Policy and His Hopes for the Next Parliamentary Session
Tags: / / / /

One Comment

  1. Pingback: ● NEWS ● #MichaelGeist #Internet ☞ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 1… | Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*