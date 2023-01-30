West_Block_Temp_House_of_Commons,_2022 by Hutima, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:West_Block_Temp_House_of_Commons,_2022.jpg

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 154: The House is Back – A Preview of Canadian Digital Policy as Parliament Resumes

January 30, 2023

The House of Commons and Senate return from a lengthy break this week and will likely run until late June with the occasional week or two off. Digital policy may not attract top line attention, but it has emerged as one of the government’s most active issues. This week’s Law Bytes podcast provides a preview of the upcoming session, looking at what may lie ahead for issues such as telecom policy, privacy reform, Bills C-11 and C-18, copyright, and trade policy.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

CTV News, Trudeau Accuses Poilievre of Spreading Misinformation

2 Comments

  1. Sonam Sharma says:
    January 30, 2023 at 10:43 am

    This is educational. I liked it. Thanks for sharing this podcast and keep updating with this!

    Reply
  2. Run 3 says:
    February 1, 2023 at 3:37 am

    Great informative article, incredibly insightful. I speculate the additional pros with the business usually do not observe that. You ought to last your own writing.

    Reply

