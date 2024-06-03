The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 204: What Could Have Been for the Bill S-210 Hearings

Bill S-210, the mandated age verification bill for pornography sites that in reality targets everything from Google Search to Netflix, was expected to be the subject of extensive hearings by the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security. But after a Conservative filibuster, it appears that there will be only one hearing and that the bill will be reported back to the House unamended. Before that vote, this week’s Law Bytes podcast offers up a “what could have been” hearing on the bill. It features my mock opening statement alongside responses to some of the actual questions raised by MPs on issues such as privacy, website blocking, and poorly defined terms in the bill.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Credits:
Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, May 27, 2024
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career tr-40 websites on internet
Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> https://accessavail33.blogspot.com/
SORRY FRIENDS Am Julia’s big brother John she always did the same mistake she post wrong link this is true that we need worker so friends if you interested in above discussiion then follow this shorter for further details……………. https://shorturl.at/ycCWD
This episode provides a thorough analysis of the legislative process, highlighting the significant discussions and debates that shaped the bill. The hosts engage with experts and stakeholders to uncover the potential impacts on various sectors, from digital privacy to online content regulation. This episode is a compelling exploration of legislative dynamics, offering valuable insights for anyone interested in Canadian law, digital rights, and the future of online governance.