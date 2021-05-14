Repeal ObamaCare by NOBama NoMas (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/7U5fEE

Conservative Party Pledges to Repeal Bill C-10

May 14, 2021

Bill C-10 is officially an election issue.

5 Comments

  1. Dwight Williams says:
    May 14, 2021 at 9:29 am

    I don’t trust Mr. O’Toole. Or the people standing with and/or behind him, as allies or rivals for the role of leadership of the Conservative Party. Not on this.

    Reply
    • anarac says:
      May 14, 2021 at 10:10 am

      what choice do we have? This bill will pass as the fix is in and the Liberals want to restrict our free speech. They want it badly tlo prove to China that Canadiasn can be forced to shut up.

      Reply
  2. Justa Reader says:
    May 14, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    It’s good to hear, that they would repeal C-10. Some different people, but remember this is from the Conservative Party that brought you Bill C-11.

    Mr. Geist did an excellent contemporary writeup on how vocal opposition improved that law, which was a draconian in the SOPA/PIPA days:
    https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2012/06/canadian-copyfight-success/

    Reply

