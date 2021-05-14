Conservative Party Pledges to Repeal Bill C-10

Bill C-10 is officially an election issue.
Share this:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- More
Related posts:
Circumventing Parliament: How Bill C-10 Dramatically Reduces Parliamentary Oversight and Review Over Broadcast Policy Wrong Direction: Months After Bill C-10 is Tabled, Canadian Heritage Releases Draft Policy Direction Still Short on Details Not Just User Generated Content: Liberal Government Also Want the CRTC to Regulate Apps Under Bill C-10 Why the Guilbeault Amendment to Bill C-10 Makes CRTC Regulation of User Generated Content “Crystal Clear”
I don’t trust Mr. O’Toole. Or the people standing with and/or behind him, as allies or rivals for the role of leadership of the Conservative Party. Not on this.
what choice do we have? This bill will pass as the fix is in and the Liberals want to restrict our free speech. They want it badly tlo prove to China that Canadiasn can be forced to shut up.
You suspect that the Harper-Xi FIPPA deal is at the root of this particular bit of legislation? That Harper’s tied Trudeau’s hands by signing onto that deal?
It’s good to hear, that they would repeal C-10. Some different people, but remember this is from the Conservative Party that brought you Bill C-11.
Mr. Geist did an excellent contemporary writeup on how vocal opposition improved that law, which was a draconian in the SOPA/PIPA days:
https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2012/06/canadian-copyfight-success/
Pingback: ● NEWS ● #MichaelGeist #Internet ☞ Conservative Party Pledges to Re… | Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊)