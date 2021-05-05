Microphone by Matthew Keefe (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/4zAGdb

Microphone by Matthew Keefe (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/4zAGdb

Speaking Out on Bill C-10 and the Regulation of User Generated Content

May 5, 2021

The past week has seen a groundswell of public concern over Bill C-10 and the government’s plan to regulate user generated content. I have given numerous interviews, many of which do a nice job of distilling the key issues in an accessible manner. These include:

I’ve also appeared on several podcasts, including:

And don’t forget my column in Macleans on the government’s plans and this week’s Law Bytes podcast featuring Cara Zwibel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. I’m grateful for the coverage and hopeful that Canadians will continue to pay attention, knowing that it seems likely that Guilbeault will seek to keep some user generated content regulation in Bill C-10 to go with his forthcoming mandated takedowns, website blocking, and the creation of a social media regulator in a future bill.

