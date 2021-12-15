The (Still Secret) Online Harms Consultation: What the Government Heard, Part One

The results of this summer’s online harms consultation remains largely shrouded in secrecy as the Canadian government still refuses to disclose the hundreds of submissions it received. Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez now leads the file, but he has said little about his department’s plans or explained why a public consultation should not feature public availability of the submissions. I have maintained an ongoing blog post with links to dozens of submissions that have been independently posted. While even a cursory review reveals widespread criticism, I’ve worked with the University of Ottawa law student Pelle Berends to do a deeper dive on the available submissions. This first post identifies the common concerns raised in the submissions with a chart breaking down the positions posted below. A second post will highlight frequently raised recommendations.

At a high level, a common concern is the plan to regulate five distinct types of harms, each with their own distinct legal tests to determine them, with a single, uniform legislative framework. Many argued that such a “one-size-fits-all” approach is ineffective and that each harm should have its own framework.

The most frequently mentioned concern involved the mandated 24-hour takedown requirement, with many arguing it is too short, arbitrary, and will lead to, at best, ineffective content moderation. As a result, it would have a significant impact on freedom of expression with the potential removal of legitimate content.

Many submissions also focused on concerns that the government’s plans will harm those that it seeks to protect. In particular, the content moderation tools could be used or abused by those with ill-intentions against marginalized groups. Moreover, the proposal encourages content moderation practices based on AI-based systems that may have significant bias that could disproportionately impact marginalized groups. Further, some submissions voiced concern that AI-based systems will lead to an over-removal of content due to its inability to understand the nuance of language which is required to distinguish hate speech from satire and again result in a disproportionate removal of content from marginalized communities.

Pro-active monitoring also attracted attention with many submitters noting that this is particularly harmful because it will lead to pre-publication censorship of user posts. In fact, several pointed to the UN Special Rapporteurs concluding that such provisions are disproportionate. It was also noted when combined with the mandatory reporting requirements, platforms would be turned into extensions of law enforcement, leading to private sector surveillance of private citizens’ expression. Closely linked to the reporting requirements were the privacy implications of requiring platforms to send user information for such a broad range of harms to law enforcement organizations.

Website blocking was also discussed with the practice viewed as ineffective since it is easily overcome with basic technological skills, leading to a game of “whack-a-mole” as authorities try to keep up with websites that keep coming back after being blocked. It was also noted that site blocking infringes communication rights, since sites could be blocked even if only a single part/post infringed the law.

Many submissions also express concern about scope and definitions found in the consultation. Definitions of the harms are broad, capture legal content, and provide challenges for those who are supposed to follow them in content moderation decisions due to their broad and vague nature (namely taking criminal definitions and bringing them to a “regulatory context”). Further, the definitions of OSCs and OSCPs are broad and capture many entities, including the comment sections on blogs and news websites, despite government assurance that it only targets social media. There was also concern that the Governor in Council has broad powers to change the scope and definitions of the harms without democratic oversight.

Finally, many focused on the inadequacy of the consultation process, noting that it took place during an election period. That may have limited public participation and raised questions about a caretaker government dealing with such controversial subject matter. The consultation materials themselves were also viewed insufficient because they did not ask open-ended questions or provide justification for the problems addressed and solutions proposed.