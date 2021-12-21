The (Still Secret) Online Harms Consultation: What the Government Heard, Part Two

Last week, I posted on the results of this summer’s online harms consultation, which remains shrouded in secrecy as the Canadian government still refuses to disclose the hundreds of submissions it received. That post focused on the common concerns raised in the submissions as pulled from my ongoing blog post that features links to dozens of submissions that have been independently posted. This second post highlights frequently cited recommendations. These recommendations are particularly important given that the mandate letter for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez indicates that any online harms legislation “should be reflective of the feedback received during the recent consultations.”

That language is notable since the most common recommendation was to call on the government to scrap the consultation and hold a new one. Many argued the consultation was deeply flawed (because it does not actually ask questions, was conducted during an election, offered a complete policy as opposed to asking about the best approach), advocating instead for meaningful contributions by stakeholders to determine the shape of the policy backed by more of an evidence-based approach from government.

Several submissions maintained that the government should explicitly acknowledge that human rights protection be the guiding principle, both in terms of the legislation and in how content moderation is conducted. Because of the potential harm to rights that this regime could have is significant, they argue such explicit recognition is needed to both create a safe bill and ensure it is implemented according to human rights principles

There was also widespread support for removing the 24 hour takedown requirement, though there was less agreement about what should replace it. Some did not recommend any measures beyond removal. A few recommended alternate time frames with which content should be removed, such as requiring it be done “expeditiously”, implying more of a duty of care framework that allows for more flexibility when making determinations. Others suggested a ‘trusted flagger’ system that would grant certain content flaggers special status indicating that their reports are trustworthy, thereby allowing for more expeditious takedowns.

There were also considerable calls to refine the definitions and scope of the law. For example, many called for a narrowing of the scope of the reporting requirements to law enforcement or its removal altogether. Those in favour of keeping it suggested narrowing it to situations where harm to person is imminent or for certain, specific kinds of online harm such as child sexual exploitation material and terrorism content.

Many recommended that website blocking be removed or, if the government insists on implementing it, narrowly defined to protect rights and only used as an extraordinary remedy. Another common recommendation was the removal of proactive monitoring obligations altogether.