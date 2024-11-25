Day 207: I've Contracted An Agreement by Juli https://flic.kr/p/4H9qPz CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Day 207: I've Contracted An Agreement by Juli https://flic.kr/p/4H9qPz CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 220: Marina Pavlović on the CRTC’s Plans to Address Consumer Frustration Over Wireless Contracts

November 25, 2024

Consumer frustration with just about everything associated with Canadian communications services is well known. The list of concerns is long: high prices, contracts that lock in consumers but not providers, gaming prices to make comparison shopping difficult, and confusing consumer codes among them. As politicians have begun to take notice, the CRTC has suddenly become more active with several consultations and new consumer focused initiatives. My colleague Marina Pavlović, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, has been at the forefront of consumer rights law and communications services for many years. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to talk about the ongoing consumer challenges and the latest CRTC developments. 

Show Notes:

CRTC Telecom Notice 2024-293

Credits:

CBC News, Rogers Faces Mounting Consumer Complaints About ‘Misleading’ Contracts

Related posts:

One Comment

  1. Zevik says:
    November 25, 2024 at 5:56 pm

    Out-of-scope issues
    – rates and competitiveness of the marketplace;
    – false advertising;
    – availability of specific service features, services, or bundles of services;
    – privacy obligations of service providers under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act; and
    – other changes to the Consumer Protection Codes that are unrelated to the 90-day notice or a notice of expiring time-limited discount or promotion.

    So basically, everything that is actually important is out of scope.

    Thank you CRTC!
    (Legend: Th=F, a=u, n=c)

    Reply

