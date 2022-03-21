Anti-Putin/ Russia protest by Can Pac Swire (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/2n5PaWZ

Anti-Putin/ Russia protest by Can Pac Swire (CC BY-NC 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/2n5PaWZ

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 122: Monica Song on Banning Russia Today From the Canadian Television System

March 21, 2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked international condemnation and a race to levy sanctions and undo longstanding connections to the country. Responses have included demands that Russia Today, a television network backed by the Russian government, be removed from cable and satellite systems. Companies such as Bell, Rogers, Telus and Shaw have dropped the service, but the desire for a longer-term regulatory solution has brought the issue to the CRTC. Working with a strict two week deadline, last week the CRTC ruled that RT and RT France can no longer be distributed by Canadian television service providers. Monica Song is a partner with the law firm Dentons and one of Canada’s leading telecom and broadcast lawyers. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to unpack the case before the Commission and assess the broader implications around due process and content regulation.

