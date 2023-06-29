A Massive Own-Goal for the Government: Google to Stop News Links in Canada Due to Bill C-18

The worst case scenario for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, the Canadian news sector, and the Canadian public has come to pass: Google has announced that it will block news links in Canada in response to the mandated payment for links approach established in Bill C-18. The decision, which the company says will be implemented before the law takes effect, will cover search, Google News, and Google Discover. The decision – which government seemingly tried to avoid with last minute discussions with Google executives after it became apparent that the risks of exit were real – will have lasting and enormously damaging consequences for Canadians and represents a remarkable own-goal by Rodriguez who has managed to take millions away from the news sector and left everyone in a far worse position than if he had done nothing at all.
While Meta’s decision to exit the news market was entirely predictable, the Google response was always more uncertain. The company made it clear it was deeply concerned by a mandated payments for links approach with uncapped liability, viewing it as a risky framework for any business and establishing a dangerous precedent globally for the free flow of information. Yet it also valued news in a way that Meta does not. Meta pointed to data demonstrating that news contributed little to user news feeds and that was highly substitutable. By contrast, Google search results are its bread and butter and removing Canadian news results makes its flagship product undeniably worse. Google has stopped its Google News service in some countries in response to legislative developments, but removing search results brings more significant consequences to users of the service.
That surely presented an unwelcome choice either way: agree to flawed legislation that creates a dangerous precedent on paying for links or knowingly decrease the value of its own service. By choosing to block links, the damage will be felt across Canada. For the news sector, this could result in news outlets shutting down altogether as the combined effect of blocked news links and news sharing on the Google and Meta will cut some sites traffic in half and lead to huge revenue losses. Services with existing deals with likely see that revenue disappear as well. For Canadians, Google search will be less reliable with Canadian news links removed and the Google News service shut down. This is likely to increase reliance on foreign news services and lower-quality services at the precise time that concerns over misinformation continue to grow.
But it is the government and Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez that must face the blame for having badly blundered this file. There were better options readily available that would have opened the door to increased contributions from Internet platforms toward journalism without the negative consequences associated with mandated payments for links, interference with press independence, and the direct harms to smaller and independent media outlets. Yet it bet that this was all just a bluff and that it could threaten its way into mandated payments. It was a bad bet that seemed to ignore both economic reality and the very real risks it was creating. The government regularly pointed to the Australian experience as evidence that it would emerge with a win for the sector. Instead, it is likely to become the global example of disastrous government policy that abandoned principles of an open Internet, failed to take the risks of its policy seriously, and paid a severe price.
What a disaster. This renders Google search pretty much useless for Canadians looking for information about anything that has happened in Canada. And disastrous for funding of newsrooms as well.
This will end up in textbooks as a case of terrible government policy. Pablo Rodriguez’s legacy will be as a textbook case of arrogance and incompetence.
Is the government hoping that they will blink first, like Meta did in Australia?
Cue Microsoft President Brad Smith, one of the true slime balls of the industry, coming in like he did in Australia talking about how Microsoft would save Australia and do the moral thing.
Microsoft has become a better company in recent years, but something about competing with Google brings out the worst in them.
The fact that AI has been turned into a corporate arms race – the worst thing for AI safety – is thanks to MS seeing it foremost as a way to destroy Google. It is their job to compete hard against Google, of course, but there are good, productive ways to compete and destructive ways to compete.
Pingback: Why an attempt to save journalism will make things worse. - FindBerg
Did the Australian version of this law mandate payment for links, or did it go another way to address the result they wanted?
I would like to know the answer to this question as well?
The Canadian model is based on a link tax, which is inherently open ended.
The Australian model is more like buying blanket copyright to a media company’s product. In the Australian model, small regional media organizations’ product has proved to actually more valuable than big conglomerated news.
This is of course unacceptable to Canada’s media megalopolies. Those sweet link-tax dollars are for Rogers & Bell shareholders, not the Star or Free Press reporters.
Breaking News: CTV has just announced its national news is now The National Vlog. The Globe and Mail said it is going to convert to a blog. Others sure to follow.
Not wanting to offend you but as you are a professor I came here looking for light but what is here is almost only heat. May be you have written the pros and cons clearly in other work, I will assume. Even your side of the argument is very unclear, and lost to me in the deep decrying doom and gloom. I don’t find this writing either academic or informative – very one sided positional though.
The comment above by Rob illustrates why the AU approach is different and why the C-18 is an issue.
Most people do not consider that MOST media companies are already behind a paywall. Are the links shared going to have double dip tax?
At the end of the day, this should be a commercial agreement between 2 parties and not a government mandated “tax”. The government should enact laws to ensure that the 2 commercial entities as well as the consumer are represented.
This is only beneficial to Bell and Rogers IMHO. This is not good for the consumer.
Let me put it another way, how often do you click a new link from Google News, a Google Search, Facebook, Twitter etc and you are not asked to sign in because it’s behind a paywall.
Even the small media outlets are doing this … This law is behind the times!
So if FB/Google are only blocking “Canadian news”, and this block is potentially devastating to Canadian news organizations, then why don’t Canadian newsrooms just reincorporate in the USA?
How about putting laws in place that ensure that there are the appropriate commercial arrangements?
What news site do you use that are not behind a paywall?
Here is Michael Geist laid bare: not just an internet libertarian, which is bad enough (why do peopl ethink that there should be no rules or laws on line?), but – and one follows from the other, true – a shill for Big Tech.
Unable to take the Canadian government and people hostage for ransom (hundreds of millions of dollars in profit on the backs of Canadian news organisations, which create the content the Tech Bros sell – they have decided to kill the hostage.
Saying “You see, everyone is worse off, I told you so” is like saying “so the Mafia wanted protection money for your corner store, so what, you refused and their broke your legs. Now you have broken legs and they didn’t get their protection money. Everyone is worse off. You should have played along”.
Michael Geist works for Big Tech. Oh, they may not pay him. He doesn’t need the direct paycheque. He has a $1/4 million teaching job where he brainswashes students with this crap and an empire of books and crap shilling for Big Tech.
What news site do you use that are not behind a paywall?
This whole thing is geared toward the Rogers and Bell media conglomerates. This is NOT going to benefit the smaller outlets.
You accuse Micheal of being a shill for Big Tech … who is protecting us from the Canadian media conglomerates? Did you see a benefit from Rogers buying Shaw?
You need to rethink things!
There are lots of civil remedies open to the Canadian government against this coprorate blackmail, by the way. I’m sure they are exploring them right now. To think that Google and Meta, of all things, are the heroes to today’s small-fry tech bros commenting on this site. You’re being taken for a ride by Geist and his ilk, prmising freedom and robbing you blind. You’re the product, remember.
What news site do you use that are not behind a paywall?
I’m no fan of Big Media. But the revenue their paywalls geneate go into their companies, which produce content. One can complain until the cows come home about how Big Media is organised and works, but that is a basic principle.
What is the basic principle of Big Tech? Take someone else’s content and profit from it without creating anything. Completely indefinsible in principle. Don’t confuse principle with practice. Sort out what principles you stand for, then fix the practice. Once you choose the wrong principle, you’re screwed for all time. Once you start to pay protection money, once you pay the blackmailer with incriminating photos of you, it will never stop. They’ve got you.
You have no idea what you are talking about. Big Tech … Google, Meta, Rogers, Bell … they are all the same.
I don’t want MY government dictating what I can or cannot consume!!!!
Spoken like a true MAGA yahoo.
Wow … MAGA yahoo … that says it all right there.
You have NO idea how anti MAGA Nazi I am.
Threatening to kill the hostage is always the first response of a terrorist. Of course then they no longer have a hostage to barter with. But yeah, follow Geist down the path of defending the terrorist, because look what happens when you don’t, they kill the hostage. Better to just hand over the money.
The government says “If you link to news content, you have to pay”.
Google and Meta reply “In this case linking to news content will not be economically prudent for us so we will stop doing it”.
They are exiting an unprofitable market segment. This is a simple business decision, nothing more, nothing less. Last I heard, it is allowed in a democratic society. Or are you arguing for Stalinist policies?
It’s amazing that the mini-tech bros’ arguments here are “wah, look at the money Rogers makes”. That, I’m afraid, is capitalism. I don’t like it. The alternative is corporate fascism.
Don’t like Rogers shareholders? Are you kidding me? How much money do Google and Facebook have? 1,000,000 times what all Camadian media have combined. How do they “earn” that money? By giving you free content they don’t create. Wake up.
Ok … you clearly have an issue with the “man”.
C-18 is NOT a good policy IMO and this is going to end up being egg on the government’s face.
Just because you are anti the man, doesn’t make this right.
Who is holding who hostage? Right now, Rogers and Bell are the ones holding us hostage.
I am no shill for Big Tech and as a S/W developer I am aware of the issues, but I want to be able to do a search and be able to pick where I get my information and not have that decided for me by my government.
I agree with you, but your villains are misplaced. Once Rogers and Bell have got you, they’ve got you.
The free ride is over. The cash cow is going to stop giving free milk to foreign tech giants.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jun/29/google-canada-online-news-act-publishers-content-law