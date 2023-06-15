Foreign Internet Streaming Services Warn CRTC Its Bill C-11 Regulations May Lead to Blocked Content or Services in Canada

The Bill C-11 process featured a marked divide on the implications for consumer choice. While Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez claimed it would lead to increased choice (a claim he re-iterated this week in Banff), critics of the bill argued that the opposite was true, namely that the bill would likely lead to fewer services entering the Canadian market or streamers reducing content choices. The net effect – contrary to government claims – would be to impact what Canadians could watch. With the CRTC’s Bill C-11 consultations now underway, foreign streamers are warning that they may block services from Canada or reduce the scope of their content libraries due to the regulatory requirements or burden. This notably includes mainstream streamers such as PBS and niche services such as AMC’s ALLWAYSBLK.
My post yesterday on the CRTC’s Bill C-11 consultations (my submission here) focused on the numerous demands for new exceptions covering everything from adult content to fitness apps. In addition to seeking exceptions, some services are warning the CRTC that the regulatory framework may cause them to stop streaming into Canada altogether. For example, PBS has called for exception for non-profit broadcasters and warned that its stations could stop streaming services into Canada:
CRTC regulation could also inadvertently cause PBS member stations to have to withdraw online streaming offerings from Canada if making them available becomes unduly burdensome on stations’ very limited resources, thereby hindering the stations’ ability to provide their educational public service to their local communities.
Leading U.S. Broadcaster AMC has warned the Commission that a low threshold for exemption – which would have the effect of regulating more services – would make it more likely that its smaller niche services could withdraw from the Canadian market:
Imposing administrative and potential financial burdens on smaller or emerging players that are seeking to compete in the Canadian market will discourage those players from entering or remaining in the market, thereby choking innovation, lessening competition, and reducing consumer choice. AMC currently offers a diverse array of distinct online services to Canadians, including ALLWAYSBLK, a service that offers programming that primarily stars and is produced by the Black community. AMC is proud to contribute these diverse voices to the Canadian broadcasting landscape, in line with the policy objectives of the Broadcasting Act; however, such services ultimately generate relatively modest Canadian revenue. Establishing a threshold which aggregates the revenues associated with these distinct services for the purposes of imposing regulatory obligations on each service (regardless of size) would ultimately undermine the business case for offering such services in Canada and may lead online undertakings to withdraw smaller niche services from the Canadian market.
There are similar warnings from Roku, which warns about reduced Canadian investment for its Roku Channel:
Developing TRC in Canada will continue to demand a significant amount of investment in the years to come. It will also require that Roku refine and experiment with TRC’s accessible and consumer friendly business model. Roku is participating in these consultations to emphasize to the Commission that imposing substantial new administrative burdens on still-nascent services could have the perverse effect of dissuading investment in Canada.
And even from Crunchyroll, the Japanese anime streaming services that noted it participated in the process to raise its concerns about the ability for small players to operate in Canada given the regulatory requirement:
An appropriate threshold should ensure that larger players contribute in a way that is commensurate to the place they occupy and the role they play in the Canadian broadcasting system, while ensuring that smaller players can continue to operate without facing a significant burden that could jeopardize their presence in the market
For those remaining in Canada, the Bill C-11 regulations may result in the removal of content for Canadian subscribers. For example, Tubi warns:
As we note in paragraph 5 above, Tubi offers 46,150 titles available for exhibition in Canada, all for free. By contrast, Netflix offers 6,673 titles available for a minimum of $5.99 per month with advertising or $16.49 per month to view without advertising. Tubi may be forced to reduce the number of titles available in its catalogue by necessity of compliance with the proposed regulatory requirements which would have the unfortunate effect of decreasing content diversity available to Canadian viewers.
None of this should come as a surprise as the potential market effects of Bill C-11 have been well known for months. The government declined to address the concerns during the legislative process and now the prospect of blocked services or content in Canada has become a reality. Indeed, much like the Bill C-18 process, in which the government ignored the commercial impact of its policies that could lead to blocked news content, officials acted as if streaming services would simply accept the increased costs without consequence. As a result, the government’s Internet policies threaten to reshape what Canadians can access and watch with less choice and higher consumer costs.
I am very sorry for being rude – but this guy Pablo is dumber than a rock.
Close your eyes so his stupid face doesn’t affect your judgment – just listen to his voice / words and you would turn off your TV!
That goes for anyone that supported Bill C-11. They did not understand how the internet works.
What is, in fact, notable about the submissions on the CRTC’s consultations coming from the vast majority of US studios, online undertakings and broadcasters is how measured and reasonable they are. They display none of the hysteria that Michael Geist predicted… And as the spokesperson for PBS makes clear, member stations are all locally owned and operated non-profit broadcast licensees, and operate autonomously from PBS. The author of the PBS intervention does not speak for member stations. She also says that PBS stations distribute their content online for free, including to residents of Canada – whenever such distribution rights are available. In most cases, PBS’ high-profile content broadcast over-the-air is not presently available online in Canada – because the rights are not available…
However you neglected to mention “However, given their limited resources, if all PBS member stations were newly required to comply with Canadian broadcasting regulations, they may have to cease providing this free online public service to Canadians.” And that was for some CanCon series that is broadcast at some of the border stations (WPBS in Watertown, NY and Vermont Public Television) (page 5, para 14, section Streaming Services, Non-Passport) as well as educational programming.
Please provide a link to “hysteria” that you referred to; I was unable to find it looking at the posts on C-11. And I was unable to find where in the submission it indicated that “the rights are not available”.
Bell just announced about 1300 let-go and pointed at this uncertainty of this bill?
Any financial deal or beer meeting with Bell Media and Mr. Rodriguez?
Seems like Bell is trying to push this bill to take affect sooner – shareholders are starving!
Bring on the great-firewall-of-Canada VPN solutions!
We know that Netflix and friends actively seek out and block VPNs used for getting around geoblocks, but hopefully they embrace the VPNs that Canadians will use to get the actually watchable content and not just the few hundreds of “Canadian-made” garbage items that Netflix will be reducing their catalog to just for Canadian subscribers.
Pablo is an idiot for not seeing this coming. The entire country saw this coming.
Of course I jest. Pablo saw this coming. It just didn’t matter to him as he lined his coffers with all of the lobbyist $$$s.
I almost wish Pablo was lining his coffers. Sadly, I think it is much worse than that.
We are no longer limited to the “broadcasting of linear signals” world. And, unfortunately, too many people think we can try to still live there – a point, that if presented this way, would be considered silly by most Canadians. But “something must be done”. Never mind that Canadians consider this to be a golden age of content, and some Canadians consider this to be a golden age for creators – just not the traditionally structured ones, who plan to sell their results once to “a channel”.
Pablo is “just following orders”. The spin of ‘bullying’ or ‘threatening’ is there to avoid admitting that perhaps the real goal of the bill was to make it uneconomic for many of the world-wide competitors to be here. Because – if you spend a few bucks on BritBox and CrunchyRoll and Disney and Netflix and Prime and Nebula and Apple and a couple others, you might eventually decide that whole television bundle coming from a big Canadian conglomerate just is not working for you.
But, what about what Canadians think? Unfortunately, our political system has become one where the primary role of your representative is not to represent your interests to the government, but to represent the government’s interests to you.
So, my scariest scenario? Pablo knew this would happen. But he did it anyway.
Pingback: Foreign internet streaming services warn CRTC that its Bill C-11 regulations could lead to blocked content or services in Canada – My kora4
Pingback: Smaller Streaming Services Threaten to Pull Out of Canada Over Bill C-11