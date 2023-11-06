The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 183: Andres Guadamuz on the Battle Over Copyright and Generative AI

Generative AI raises a host of interesting legal issues, but perhaps none will be more contentious than the intersection between copyright and services such as ChatGPT. The copyright questions apply both the creation of large language models used to train these systems as well as the copyright associated with outputs. These questions have sparked high profile class action lawsuits and government consultations on potential reform.
Andres Guadamuz is a Reader in Intellectual Property Law at the University of Sussex and the Editor in Chief of the Journal of World Intellectual Property. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to explain the copyright implications of generative AI and to unpack the claims found in the copyright class action lawsuits.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Credits:
Good Morning America, Famous Authors Sue Open AI Company Over Book Copyright Infringement
We are looking for unemployed or part-time boys and girls for data entry jobs. The shift lasts from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.and from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – public holidays from Saturday to Sunday.You will work from home. Training will be provided. wh data is entered into online portals. The salary for this position is $30,000.
Join the team here……. http://datawork881.blogspot.com
My closing pay test changed into $8750 simply running 12 hours for each week. My neighbour have discovered the estimation of $15k for a long term and he or she works round 20 hours for seven days. I cannot agree with how direct it changed into as soon as I tried
it information………………………………………. https://dailyincome95.blogspot.com/