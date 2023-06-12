Newspaper Stands by Sue Thompson (CC BY-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/8dzPLs

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 170: The Bill C-18 End Game – What the Senate Heard About the Online News Act

June 12, 2023

Bill C-18, the Online News Act, heads to clause-by-clause review this week at the Senate Transport and Communications Committee. The committee’s study of the bill wasn’t as extensive as Bill C-11, but it did hear from a very wide range of stakeholders and experts. Last month, I devoted the Law Bytes podcast to my appearance before the committee, including my opening statement and exchanges with various senators. This week’s Law Bytes podcast takes listeners into the committee room for clips from media big and small, independent experts, Google and Meta, and Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.  

 The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, April 25, 2023

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, May 2, 2023

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, May 3, 2023

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, May 30, 2023

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, June 6, 2023

Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications, June 7, 2023

