JayWalsh, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sue_Gardner_May_2008_A.jpg

JayWalsh, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sue_Gardner_May_2008_A.jpg

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 125: Sue Gardner on Journalism, the Internet Platforms, and the Online News Act

April 11, 2022

Last week, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced Bill C-18 – the Online News Act – the second of three planned Internet regulation bills. There is much to unpack about the provisions in the bill including the enormous power granted to the CRTC, the extensive scope of the bill that could cover tweets or LinkedIn posts, the provision that encourages the Internet platforms to dictate how Canadian media organizations spend the money at issue, and the principle that news organizations should be compensated by some entities not only for the use of their work but even for links that refer traffic back to them.

Sue Gardner is the Max Bell School of Public Policy McConnell Professor of Practice for 2021-2022. A journalist who went on to head CBC.ca and later the Wikimedia Foundation (Wikipedia), she is the only Canadian, and the first woman, to have run a global top-5 internet site. She joins the Law Bytes podcast for a conversation about journalism, the Internet platforms, and Bill C-18.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Bill C-18, the Online News Act

Credits:

CBC News, This Bill Would Require Facebook, Google to Pay News Outlets

Related posts:

Taking Aim at Sharing News Online: Bill C-18 and the Government’s Misguided Requirement to Mandate Payment for Internet Linking Here Comes the Online News Act: Why the Government’s Media Shakedown is Bad News For Press Independence and Competition Just How Extreme is Bill C-18?: It Mandates Payments For Merely Facilitating Access to News The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 123: Darcy Michael on Why Bill C-11 Hurts Canada’s Digital First Creators
Tags: / / / / / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA

*