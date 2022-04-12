The Harm from Budget 2022’s Hidden Copyright Term Extension, Part One: Entry to Public Domain of Canadian Authors Lost for a Generation

Copyright term extension was rightly resisted by successive Canadian governments for decades because it offers few benefits and raises significant costs. The decision to agree to an extension in the USMCA is harmful policy, made worse by the decision to bury plans for implementation in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Budget 2022. As a result, there will be a two decade moratorium on new works entering the public domain, creating an enormous impact on access to Canadian culture and history for a generation. The plan has been described as a tax on consumers given that the new costs for Canadian education could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Further, the policy will create barriers to digitization initiatives that would otherwise increase access to works for all Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

While there is overwhelming independent academic and economic study on the harms, it is the real world stories that bring the harm arising from the policy to life. Today’s post is the first in a series that highlights just some of the works that were scheduled to enter the public domain in the coming years that will be locked out for a generation. As discussed in this post, the best approach for the government to mitigate against these harms is the implementation of a registration requirement. Registration would allow rights holders that want the extension to get it, while ensuring that many other works enter the public domain at the international standard of life plus 50 years. By providing for life plus 50 and the option for an additional 20 years, Canadian law would be consistent with Berne Convention formalities requirements and with its trade treaty obligations.

Consider the Canadian authors and scholars whose work will be lost for a generation. They include some of Canada’s most prominent and decorated authors:

Charles Tory Bruce

Morley Callaghan

Philip Child

Donald Creighton

Northrop Frye

Marian Engel

Hugh Garner

John Glassco

George Grant

Bruce Hutchinson

A.M. Klein

Gilbert La Rocque

Margaret Laurence

Hugh MacLennan

Eli Mandel

Colin McDougall

Marshall McLuhan

Marie McPhedran

Barrie Phillip Nichol

Josephine Phelan

Evelyn M. Richardson

Gabrielle Roy

Laura Salverson

F.R. Scott

Yves Thériault

Paul Toupin

David Walker

Adele Wiseman

This list includes dozens of works that have won Governor General’s Awards and numerous recipients of the Orders of Canada. Their influence – Laurence, MacLennan, McLuhan, Roy – often extend far beyond Canada. With Canada’s current copyright term, their works were about to be accessible and discovered by a new generation. With the copyright term extension in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Budget 2022, the works are locked out of the public domain for a generation.